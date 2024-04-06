Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): Four persons including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and parading a woman in a semi-naked condition in the streets of village Voltoha in Punjab's Tarn Taran, police said on Saturday.

Tarn Taran's Senior Superintendent of Police, Ashwani Kapur, informed that those arrested have been identified as Kulwinder Kaur, Gurcharan Singh, and Sharanjit Singh alias Sunny, all residents of Jivan Nagar in Valtoha, and Sunny of village Abadi Amarkot Amirke in Tarn Taran.

The incident took place on the evening of March 31, around a month after the victim's son eloped with a woman and married her against her family's wishes.

SSP Ashwani Kapur said that the victim was alone at her home Kulwinder Kaur (mother of an eloped girl) along with Gurcharan, Sharanjit, Sunny, and one unknown person came to her house to avenge the marriage, and following heated arguments, they started assaulting her and also tore off her clothes.

"The video of a purported incident, wherein a woman was seen paraded, was also made viral by the accused persons," he added.

He said that further investigations are on and the remaining accused will be arrested soon.

A case has been registered at the Police Station Valtoha in Tarn Taran. Later, the police also added sections 67 and 67-A of the IT Act in the FIR.

Condemning the incident, Punjab Commission of Women chief Raj Lali Gill said that this is a very shameful incident for the entire state.

"A woman's modesty has been compromised on the streets by parading her half naked. She kept begging for help and looking for places to hide herself. This is a family affair. The victim's son married their neighbour's daughter in court. The girl's family was against this marriage and reached the boy's house, and the two families indulged in a heated argument," Gill said.

"Things escalated, and the girl's family attacked the boy's mother and tore her clothes. One boy out of them started filming a video of the boy's mother after her clothes were torn. This is a very shameful incident for the entire state. The Women's Commission stands with the victim," she added. (ANI)

