Chaos broke out at a wedding in Punjab's Sarmala when guests misbehaved with the female dancer. The dancer was roped in to perform at a wedding in Samrala's Gill Resort. However, during her performance, intoxicated guests asked her to come down from the stage and dance with them. A video shows a guest throwing a glass at her. Luckily, she escaped unhurt. Punjab Shocker: Three Members of Family Strangled to Death in Tarn Taran District, Probe Underway.

Chaos at Wedding as Guest Misbehave With Woman Dancer

This video has gone viral in Punjab. A dancer at a wedding event was abused by some drunk guest and she gave it back to them in Punjabi there and then. One man can be seen throwing a glass at her. She has reportedly lodged a complaint with the Police. pic.twitter.com/XW7LqECyUj — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) April 1, 2024

