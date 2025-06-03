Bhubaneswar, Jun 3 (PTI) The Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express will now operate on Saturdays, and services will remain suspended on Tuesdays, a statement said.

The train will start services on Saturdays from June 7, it said.

"Please note that there is no change in the existing timings and scheduled stoppages of the train at any station. The revised weekly off aims to better align with passenger demand and operational requirements," the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly, it said.

