Noida, June 3: What began as a petty online squabble spiralled into a terrifying act of violence on the streets of Noida, as a man allegedly attempted to mow down another with a high-speed SUV. The shocking incident, which took place in Sector 53 under the Sector-24 police station limits, was captured on camera and has since gone viral, sparking public outrage.

According to ADCP, Noida, Sumit Kumar Shukla, the altercation started from a comment made on Instagram. “Both individuals involved were known to each other. The disagreement began online but escalated dangerously on June 2,” Shukla said. The disturbing video footage shows a group of young men engaged in a heated argument, which quickly turns into a brawl. Moments later, one of the assailants jumps into a black Thar and, in a chilling act of retaliation, speeds toward his rival and rams into him with full force. Noida Road Rage Caught on Camera: Punches, Kicks Fly As Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Drivers in Sector 18; Video Surfaces.

Noida Road Rage Viral Video (Trigger Warning)

यही हाल रहा तो नोएडा शहर न रहने लायक रहेगा और न ही निवेश करने लायक बचेगा। पहले मारपीट कर युवक को लहूलुहान किया और फिर हाई स्पीड थार से टक्कर मारी, युवक सड़क से उछलकर नाली में जा गिरा। पुलिस आरोपियों को ढूंढ़ रही है। गिरफ्तारी के लिए टीम का गठन भी किया है, लेकिन नोएडा से हर रोज़… pic.twitter.com/McXWlP7nYK — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) June 3, 2025

The impact was so brutal that the victim was flung off the road into a nearby drain. Locals who witnessed the horrifying scene rushed to the youth’s aid and transported him to a nearby hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition remains critical. In response to the viral video and growing public concern, police swiftly registered a case and launched an investigation. "Three dedicated teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused," said ADCP Shukla. "We’ve also initiated the process to seize the vehicle used in the attack," he said. Road Rage Caught on Camera in Noida: Girls Protest As Group of Young Men Attack Taxi Driver Near Logix Mall; Mutual Settlement Reached Between Both Parties, Say Cops (Watch Video).

Authorities have urged citizens not to fall for misinformation circulating on social media. “We appeal to the public to avoid rumours and report any relevant information to the police immediately,” the ADCP added. Citizens are demanding stricter measures to prevent such brazen acts of violence on public roads. The incident has once again exposed the volatile mix of online aggression spilling into real-world brutality.

