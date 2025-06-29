Puri (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania said an investigation has been initiated into the Sunday morning stampede in Puri during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in which at least three people died and several others sustained injuries were cli, claiming three lives, is being investigated. He added that this year the number of devotees is more than in previous years.

"As you can see, a large number of devotees have gathered, and a large number of people are coming. This is more than in previous years. The incident that happened in the morning is being investigated. All the facts will come out as to why this happened," DGP Khurania told ANI.

The mishap took place early this morning near the Gundicha Temple in Puri.

Earlier, speaking to ANI over the phone, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that the state DGP has been sent to the site of the incident.

Harichandan said, "It is an unfortunate incident. We are taking note of that. I spoke with the CM this morning. We are taking stringent action. DGP has been sent to the spot."

District Magistrate Siddharth Swain told reporters, "... Today, 15 devotees were shifted to the district headquarters hospital, from 4.20 am to 5.40 am. Twelve of them were discharged after preliminary treatment. The postmortem of the three deceased is underway. The reason for the death will be cleared after that..."

During the annual Rath Yatra, a massive crowd of devotees pull the holy chariots of the three deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra, which are taken to the Gundicha Temple, a short distance from the Jagannath Temple. The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple before returning to Jagannath Temple.

This year, the Rath Yatra commenced on Friday. (ANI)

