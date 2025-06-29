Lindenwold, June 29: A mysterious case has left New Jersey authorities reeling after a 24-year-old woman went missing days after arriving in the US. Simran Simran had travelled from India for an alleged arranged marriage and was last seen on June 20 in Lindenwold. Surveillance footage captured her checking her phone and appearing to wait for someone, though she showed no signs of distress. With no relatives in the US and limited communication tools, locating her has proven difficult.

Authorities were alerted to Simran’s disappearance five days after her arrival when she failed to make contact with anyone. According to the New York Post report, investigators are considering that the arranged marriage might have been a cover for her to travel to the US. Despite extensive efforts, police have been unable to reach her family in India to gather more information. This lack of communication has complicated the search for Simran. Sudiksha Konanki Disappearance: Indian Student Goes Missing While Vacationing in Dominican Republic, US Federal Law Enforcement Working With Caribbean Authorities To Trace 20-Year-Old Woman.

Simran is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with a small scar on the left side of her forehead. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black flip-flops, and small diamond-studded earrings. Her only phone works exclusively through Wi-Fi, limiting her ability to communicate outside of internet access points. The police have urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward. US: Indian Student Handcuffed, Pinned to Floor Before Deportation at Newark Airport; Videos Go Viral.

The investigation remains open, with authorities examining multiple leads as they try to piece together Simran’s movements after her arrival. Lindenwold Police Detective Joe Tomasetti is the point of contact for anyone who may have seen or heard from her. Meanwhile, public concern continues to grow as days pass without any sign of the young woman.

