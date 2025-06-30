Amaravati, June 30 (PTI) Senior BJP leader PVN Madhav is set to replace D Purandeswari as the Andhra Pradesh BJP president, having emerged as the sole candidate to file nomination for the post on Monday.

Madhav, a former MLC, filed five sets of nomination papers, a BJP leader said.

“The election is a mere formality tomorrow (Tuesday),” the leader told PTI, indicating Madhav's unopposed election as the new state president.

Rajahmundry MP D Purandeswari, who is set to be succeeded by Madhav, served as the Andhra BJP president for two years.

She led the party's campaign for the 2024 general elections, which saw the BJP make significant electoral gains in the state.

