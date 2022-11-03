New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations in connection with the leak of question papers of the assistant engineer (civil) recruitment test conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission in August this year, officials said.

The searches were spread across Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal during which incriminating evidence, including stamps of important functionaries such as executive magistrate and executive engineer, were seized, they asked.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the recruitment test on August 26 and 27.

Akhilesh Yadav, a teacher at coaching centre Jeju Institute in Itanagar, and unidentified officials of the commission were booked in the FIR registered by the CBI on a reference from the state government.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police had registered an FIR on September 10 against Yadav and others in the matter.

The case was re-registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in accordance with the laid down procedure.

