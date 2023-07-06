New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A 45-year-old RAC staff on Thursday allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon near Akshardham Mandir in east Delhi, police said.

A suicide note has also been recovered, they said.

Police received information Thursday morning that a Rajasthan Armed Constabulary staff has shot himself dead using an SLR (self-loading rifle) at booth number 1, Akshardham Mandir post near the metro station, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, the person was found dead in a sitting position on the ground with SLR on his body and an injury on his neck, the officer said. He was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, he added.

Police's crime team and forensic team also inspected the spot. The body has been sent to LBS mortuary, police said. Family members of the deceased have been informed, they said.

