Bhopal, July 6: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of a tribal youth, on whom a man had urinated, to express sorrow over the incident and apologised to him. Chouhan said he was saddened by the incident, as he washed the feet of the youth, Dashmat Rawat, while sitting on the floor at the CM's residence in Bhopal.

He called the youth “Sudama” and said, "Dashmat, you are now my friend." Chouhan also discussed various issues with him on the occasion, especially to know whether benefits of different welfare schemes were reaching him, an official said. Earlier, the CM and the tribal man together planted a sapling at the Smart City Park here. Sidhi Urination Case: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Meets Victim Dashmat Rawat, Washes His Feet Inside Official Residence (See Pics and Video).

MP Chouhan Washes Feet of Urination Incident Victim:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet at CM House in Bhopal. In a viral video from Sidhi, accused Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat. CM tells him, "...I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you.… pic.twitter.com/5il2c3QATP — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Police on Wednesday arrested Pravesh Shukla, who is accused of urinating on the tribal man in Sidhi district. Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated, an official earlier said. Madhya Pradesh Urination Case: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Says Inhuman Crime of BJP Leader in MP Has Brought Real Character of Party Against Tribals.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which the police registered a case against him.

