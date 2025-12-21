By Toshi Mandola

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Slamming the lynching of Hindu youth in the neighbouring country as "shameful", BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui said there is no "true" Islam in Bangladesh because where there is radicalisation, there is no Islam.

Amid anti-India protests in Bangladesh, Dipu Chandra Das was killed in a mob lynching in Mymensingh district on December 18 over allegations of blasphemy and his body was set on fire. The incident happened as violent protests gripped Bangladesh following the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising that resulted in the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Reacting strongly to the incident, Siddiqui said the killing was an act that "shames the world and brings disrepute to Islam". Speaking to ANI, Siddiqui said, "There is no true Islam in Bangladesh because where there is radicalisation, there is no Islam. Radicalisation is not a part of Islam."

He alleged that radical elements have become dominant in Bangladesh, drawing parallels with Pakistan, and claimed that atrocities against minorities, particularly Hindus, were increasing.

"The atrocities being committed against our Hindu brothers are condemned by all of us, Indian Muslims and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party. If needed, we will actively stand with our Hindu brothers and fight alongside them in Bangladesh. Our PM Narendra Modi is keeping a very close watch on this. If necessary, India will not hesitate to teach Bangladesh a lesson," Siddiqui said.

He further said, "The arrests made in Bangladesh are just a show. Given how radicalisation has gripped Bangladesh, I appeal through you to the secular people there, those who believe in humanity, and those who care about Islam, to stand with our Hindu brothers and come forward to ensure justice and security for them. Just as Muslims are a minority in India, but our Hindu brothers protect us and provide us with security and equal status, this is the culture of our country, and Bangladesh has adopted this culture. "

He further added, "But it is very sad that Bangladesh is becoming like Syria and other radical countries. The people in the government there are radicalised, they are people who spread terror, and India will support freeing Bangladesh from such people."

Siddiqui also launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of following a path similar to Bangladesh's and of promoting radicalisation for vote-bank politics.

"West Bengal, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, is following the path of Bangladesh, and if this continues, West Bengal will also not be safe, and Mamata Banerjee is no less than a radicalist or an ISIS leader. Her ideology is a radical ideology, and she promotes radicalisation so that she can use it as a vote bank. We will not let West Bengal become like Bangladesh. In the 2026 elections, the people of India and Bengal will free Bengal from Mamata Didi," he said.

"Backward states like Bihar are now on the path of development, and similarly, we will free West Bengal from Mamata Banerjee's radicalism and make it an even more developed state,' he added. (ANI)

