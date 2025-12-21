Kolkata, December 21: Amid renewed controversy over the Babri Masjid issue, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday termed the reported laying of a foundation stone for the Babri Masjid by suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir in Beldanga as a political conspiracy aimed at reviving the dispute for electoral gains. Bhagwat said the move was driven by vote-bank politics and would benefit neither Hindus nor Muslims. “Now, this is a political conspiracy to restart the dispute by rebuilding the Babri Masjid. This is being done for votes; it is neither for the benefit of Muslims nor Hindus. This shouldn’t happen,” Bhagwat said while reacting to the development. Responding to a question on whether government funds should be used for constructing religious places, the RSS chief asserted that the government must not build temples, mosques, or any religious structures. “The government should not build temples or any religious place. That’s the rule,” he said. Citing historical examples, Bhagwat explained that the Somnath Temple was rebuilt without the use of government funds, even though then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was closely associated with the project and the President attended its inauguration. “Government money was not used,” he emphasized. West Bengal: Humayun Kabir’s Trust for Babri Mosque Garners INR 3.50 Crore Donations So Far.

