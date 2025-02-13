New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Describing the shocking incident of alleged ragging at a government nursing college in Kerala as "morally reprehensible", the NHRC has taken cognisance of the case as it sought an action taken report from the state's police chief on Thursday.

Disturbing visuals of the brutal ragging of a junior student at the nursing college in Kottayam surfaced on Thursday, showing the victim being tied to a cot and his body repeatedly pierced with a compass.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has observed that the allegations, prima facie, constitute a "severe violation of human rights", according to the proceedings of the case, accessed by PTI.

The rights panel has taken cognisance based on a complaint.

The NHRC in its proceedings said that the complainant has alleged that the accused students, who are from Wayanad, Malappuram and Kottayam, "coerced juniors into transferring money" online and "subjected them to physical and mental torture".

"One student was reportedly threatened with a knife to his neck, while others were bound, had lotion poured on their bodies and were inflicted with sharp weapon wounds," it said.

"These actions are not only morally reprehensible but also illegal," it observed.

In light of this, the Commission has taken cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, it said.

"The Commission directs your good office, the DGP, Kerala, to submit a detailed action taken report within 10 days from the receipt of this letter," as per the proceedings.

