A shocking case of ragging has emerged from Kottayam Government Nursing College, Kerala, where five third-year students have been arrested for brutally torturing their juniors for nearly three months. The first-year victims, all from Thiruvananthapuram, lodged a police complaint detailing horrifying abuse that began in November 2024. They alleged that seniors forced them to stand naked while dumbbells were hung from their private parts. They were stabbed with geometry box compasses, beaten mercilessly, and humiliated. Lotion was applied to their wounds to intensify their pain, and some were even forced to ingest it while being filmed. The accused used these videos to threaten the victims and extorted money from them on Sundays, allegedly to buy alcohol. Those who resisted were assaulted. Unable to endure the torment, three victims approached the police with the support of a parent. Following the complaint, authorities swiftly arrested five students under the Anti-Ragging Act. They have been suspended and will be presented before a magistrate on Wednesday. Authorities are investigating further. Uttar Pradesh: 7 Students of Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College Suspended for ‘Ragging’ Juniors.

Ragging Horror at Kottayam Govt Nursing College

#WATCH | Kottayam, Kerala | The police have arrested five college students for allegedly ragging juniors at Kottayam Government Nursing College. All the students have been sent to 2 days police remand: Gandhinagar Police, Kottayam https://t.co/o1zmXJa9jF pic.twitter.com/g7MNAWKqnp — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

