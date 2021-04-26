New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said all citizens should get COVID vaccine for free.

India's vaccination campaign is all set to get a major boost from May 1 when everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible for the jab.

"Enough of discussion. All citizens of the country should get vaccine for free. Don't make India a victim of the BJP's system," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, he hit out at the government to say that at least it has managed to control the truth about the pandemic.

"Like employment and development, the central government is not allowing the real data of corona to reach the public. If not the pandemic, at least the truth about the epidemic has been controlled," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been asking for free vaccination of all.

The party has also criticised the government's vaccination policy and the handling of the COVID situation in the country.

Maharashtra, which is leading in the number of cases and deaths in the country, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and several other states have said they will provide free vaccination to all.

Four states ruled by the Congress and its allies accused the Centre of "hijacking" vaccine stocks from manufacturers and expressed doubts they would be able to launch the inoculation drive to cover those between 18-45 years of age from May 1.

Gandhi had on Sunday alleged that the truth about the pandemic is shrouded and deaths are being under-reported.

