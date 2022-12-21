Nuh (Haryana), Dec 21 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Haryana Wednesday morning in the presence of senior party leaders from the state.

The Yatra entered Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh. It had crossed over from Rajasthan into Haryana.

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accompanied it from his state, it was welcomed in Haryana by senior leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, among others.

The first phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23.

In the second phase, the yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

The Yatra concluded its Rajasthan leg Tuesday evening after covering a distance of nearly 485 km in 15 days in the party-ruled state.

The Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan on December 4 evening.

