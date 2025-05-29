New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Karnataka government's enactment of an ordinance to ensure the protection of the rights of platform-based gig workers was a "historic step" since it provides social security and ends arbitrary blocking.

He said that Congress' vision was to take such initiatives for gig workers to every state, as technology was meant to serve people, drive innovation, and ensure justice.

"Karnataka's new ordinance ensures: Social security, fair contracts, transparency in algorithmic pay, an end to arbitrary blocking. This is how technology should serve people -- driving innovation and justice. Rajasthan showed the way. Karnataka has acted. Telangana is next. This is our vision -- and we will take it to every state, and to the nation," Gandhi posted on X.

The Congress leader reiterated the words spoken by a gig worker during the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier, demanding fair rights, "Rating nahi, haq chaahiye. Insaan hai hum, ghulaam nahi."

"These powerful words from gig workers stayed with me during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Our Congress government in Karnataka has taken a historic step by issuing an ordinance that guarantees rights, dignity, and protection to gig workers," Gandhi added.

He further apprised about the problems being faced by the platform-based gig workers, stating that they are blocked from their platform without explanation and denied leaves.

"These workers bring us food, deliver essentials, and drive us safely -- in the heat, cold, and rain. Yet too often, they are blocked from their apps without explanation, denied sick leave, and paid according to opaque algorithms. We are changing that," Gandhi said.

He asserted that the workers' rights must be at the centre of opportunities being created by gig and platform work.

"Gig and platform work is creating new opportunities and reshaping work relationships. Workers' rights must be at the center of this new arrangement," he added. (ANI)

