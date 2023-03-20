Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): Assam Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha on Monday pitched for the acceptability of Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate stating that he is the "only leader" of the country who can lead India in the right direction.

This comes at a time when there are debates over the acceptance of Gandhi's leadership for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"If Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Ministerial face, then he can lead the country in the right direction and he can save the country. People of the country now feel after seeing the current situation of the country that Rahul Gandhi is the leader who can lead the country in the right direction and represent the country on the global platform," Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha told ANI.

The Assam Congress MLA further said that the country is in need of a leader like Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi has the potential to represent the country. If Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Ministerial face then I think no opposition leader will oppose it. All oppositions will accept Rahul Gandhi. 90-95 per cent of people want to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister. It's the demand of the people of the country," Purkaystha said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Rahul Gandhi is the TRP of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"If Gandhi becomes the face of the opposition then nobody could attack PM Modi," Mamata Banerjee said.

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing party workers at an internal party meeting in Murshidabad district the Trinamool Congress leader had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to shift attention from current issues by attempting to portray Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "hero" and stalling Parliament proceedings over his comments in the UK.

"BJP is trying to make a hero out of Rahul Gandhi so that no one questions PM Modi," she told party workers.

"The BJP is trying to divert attention from the burning issues by stalling the parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi recent remarks in the UK," she said. (ANI)

