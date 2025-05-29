New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): After visiting Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the recently concluded conflict between India and Pakistan, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a solid and generous relief and rehabilitation package for those affected by Pakistani shelling in border areas.

"I urge the Government of India to come out with a solid and generous relief and rehabilitation package for Poonch and all other areas affected by Pakistani shelling," Gandhi wrote in the letter.

He said that 14 people, including four children, have lost their lives. At the same time, dozens have been injured in Pakistani shelling, which caused "massive destruction" in the common areas, with hundreds of houses and other structures damaged.

"I recently visited Poonch, where 14 people, including four children, have tragically lost their lives and dozens have been injured in Pakistani shelling. This sudden and indiscriminate attack has caused massive destruction in the common areas. Hundreds of houses, shops, schools and religious places have been badly damaged. Many victims said that their years of hard work were wasted in one stroke," the letter read.

"The people of Poonch and other border areas have been living in peace and harmony for decades. Today, when they are going through this deep crisis, it is our duty to understand their pain and provide all possible assistance to rebuild their lives," Gandhi said.

In a post on X earlier, the Congress leader said that the pain being felt by the people of Poonch can be understood only after visiting there.

"The pain of Poonch can be felt only after going there. Broken homes, shattered lives - even from the echo of this pain, only one voice comes out - we Indians are one," Gandhi said.

He said that he was reminding the government of its responsibility, which was to provide an immediate relief and rehabilitation package.

"I am not requesting, but reminding the government of its responsibility - a concrete, generous and immediate relief and rehabilitation package should be prepared for Poonch and other areas affected by Pakistani shelling. This is not help, it is a duty," Gandhi added. (ANI)

