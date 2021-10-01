New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that only one person is responsible for breaking all the wrong records.

Party leader Randeep Surjewala also blamed the central government for high inflation in the country and said the Modi dispensation has made life "difficult" for the common man.

Also Read | IMA Rasing Day 2021: Indian Military Academy Celebrates It’s 89th Foundation Day.

"Petrol prices are responsible for the record-breaking inflation. The central government is responsible for the record-breaking petrol prices. One person is responsible for breaking all the wrong records," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In his tweet, he also mentioned the prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital which are above Rs 100 and Rs 90 respectively.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Friend with Iron Rod After Argument Over Alcohol in Panchkula, Arrested.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala said, "Ever since the Modi government was formed, prices have been increasing. The Modi government has made life difficult for the common people.

He said Rs 41.32 tax is being extracted on petrol and Rs 42.29 tax on diesel which has raised their price to Rs 101.89 and Rs 90.17 per litre respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)