Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Relentless monsoon fury continues to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh, with increasing death tolls and widespread damage reported to essential public infrastructure.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), a total of 344 roads remain blocked, 169 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 230 water supply schemes have been hit due to heavy rains.

The cumulative death toll stands at 137, of which 77 fatalities are directly linked to rain-related incidents like landslides, floods, and flash storms. Another 60 deaths have occurred due to road accidents, many believed to be triggered by slippery roads and poor visibility conditions in the hill state, the SDMA said.

Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba districts have reported the most significant damage. Mandi alone accounts for 232 blocked roads, while Kullu has 71, and Chamba has 60.

The power supply remains disrupted in several subdivisions, particularly in Mandi, where 98 transformers are out of service, and in Kullu, where 52 outages have been reported. Water supply disruptions are concentrated in Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmour districts, it said.

The SDMA has noted that National Highway-70 remains blocked in the Mandi-Kotali section. Additionally, Badsala Bridge in Una has been declared unfit for traffic since early July, further adding to the region's logistical woes, it said.

Emergency teams continue to work round the clock to clear roads, restore electricity and water, and provide aid to affected areas, it added. Authorities have appealed to travellers and tourists to avoid non-essential travel and strictly follow advisories. (ANI)

