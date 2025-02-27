Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): For the past 24 hours, Shimla has been witnessing intermittent rainfall, which has brought much-needed relief from dry conditions. While locals are celebrating the end of a prolonged dry spell, tourists are making the most of the fresh showers, reveling in the cool and refreshing atmosphere.

Although most visitors to Himachal Pradesh come in hopes of witnessing snowfall, they are equally delighted with the ongoing rain. Rajbir, a tourist from Ludhiana, expressed his excitement, saying, "I am enjoying my time here. The fresh rain has made the weather absolutely pleasant. It feels great to be here. I don't have much information about the forecast, but compared to Punjab, it's definitely colder."

Similarly, Surendar Kumar, a first-time visitor from Chandigarh, shared his experience, stating, "It's amazing to be here in the rain. The weather is fantastic, and I am thoroughly enjoying it. This is my first visit to Shimla, and it's turning out to be a memorable one."

While tourists embrace the pleasant weather, locals are relieved after a significant lack of rainfall in December and January. Despite this fresh spell, Himachal Pradesh still remains below its average seasonal precipitation levels. The rain has brought renewed hope to residents, especially farmers and orchardists, who had been worried about water scarcity.

Ram Pal, a local resident, explained the significance of this rain.

"The amount of rainfall and snowfall we should have received in December and January never came. This fresh spell has finally broken the dry streak. This rain is beneficial for horticulture and farming. The drop in temperature suggests that higher-altitude areas might receive snowfall tonight or by tomorrow. Narakanda and the upper regions of the Shimla district are already witnessing snowfall. We hope this rain continues, followed by snow, so that the drought-like situation ends, and water shortages can be avoided in the coming months," said Ram Pal, a local resident.

With rain continuing to lash Shimla and fresh snowfall reported in the higher reaches, the weather remains a major attraction for both locals and tourists. While visitors revel in the chilly ambiance, locals are hoping for more precipitation to replenish water sources and improve agricultural prospects. (ANI)

