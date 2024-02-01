India News | Rains Lash Punjab, Haryana; Minimum Temperatures Hover Above Normal

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) Rains lashed most parts of Punjab and Haryana while the minimum temperatures stayed above normal on Thursday.

Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Faridkot, and Mohali among other places in Punjab, and Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani in Haryana received rainfall, according to the Met department.

Moga district in Punjab received hail along with showers.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average while Ludhiana and Patiala registered 12.4 degrees Celsius each.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Faridkot recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, 11.2 degrees Celsius, 10.3 degrees Celsius and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded their minimums at 11.8 degrees Celsius and 11.2 degrees Celsius respectively, up to four degrees above normal.

The minimum temperatures in Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa were 12.1 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees Celsius, 12.4 degrees Celsius, 10.7 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Chandigarh was 12.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

