Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) Three people including two block development officers were arrested in two separate cases of graft in Rajasthan on Thursday, officials said on Thursday.

The development officer of Rajgarh-Churu, Veerpal Singh, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.27 lakh from a former Sarpanch for releasing payment against works done during his tenure, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Intra-District, Inter-District Movements of Passenger Buses Allowed Amid Lockdown.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid on Thursday, they said, adding the development officer had asked the complainant to give the alleged bribe amount to a gram sevak.

“The gram sevak was trapped and the bribe amount was recovered. Both the accused have been arrested,” an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) official said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Cancels All Regular Trains Till August 12, to Give Full Refund to Passengers Who Booked Tickets.

In Chittorgarh district, the development officer of Gangrar, Roop Singh Gurjar, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a junior technical assistant, the officials said

The technical assistant was transferred to another Panchayat samiti from Gangrar and the accused development officer had demanded the bribe to not relieve him from duty.

“Gurjar was held by a team of ACB while taking the first instalment of Rs. 50,000 at his residence. He has been arrested,” the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)