Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 4 (ANI): Rajasthan has been allocated Rs 9,960 crore under the Union Budget 2025 for various railway development projects. The General Manager of North Western Railway, Amitabh, shared that this allocation marks a significant increase in funding compared to previous years, driving major infrastructure improvements.

Speaking to ANI, Amitabh said, "In the budget, Rajasthan has been allocated Rs 9,960 crores in the railway sector, which is much more than last year... This is a big and important achievement for a state like Rajasthan which the central government has given."

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Local Train Services on Central Railway's Main Line Disrupted Due to Technical Snag in Signalling System.

He said that the state, the largest in India by area, is witnessing rapid development in its railway infrastructure.

"Rajasthan is the largest state in the country in terms of area, the work of development of railway lines is going on rapidly here. We will also cover the two-sided areas soon," he added.

Also Read | Bhopal: Wife Files Dowry Harassment Case Against Husband After 30 Years of Marriage, He Consumes Poison and Dies by Suicide.

Rajasthan is also witnessing the redevelopment of 85 railway stations. Amitabh explained, "We have divided them into two parts. One is the station where development work and redevelopment work is going on on a large scale. Keeping in mind the culture of that area."

The goal is to complete most of these projects by the end of 2025. "We are trying to complete most of them by the end of this year 2025. Some of the redevelopment work going on in some of these stations will be completed by July 2025," Amitabh confirmed.

Regarding specific stations, Amitabh highlighted the progress at Jaisalmer and Gandhinagar railway stations. "In the major redevelopment work, this work is almost complete at Jaisalmer railway station. At the same time, work is going on at a fast pace at Gandhinagar railway station, we would like it to be completed as soon as possible," he stated.

In a similar move, the government allocated Rs 9,417 crore for the development of various railway projects in Andhra Pradesh under the Union Budget. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Guntur district, Ramakrishna, noted that this allocation represents an 11-fold increase compared to previous budgets, signaling a significant push for infrastructure development. He said, "Today, a review meeting was conducted with the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The key agenda of the meeting was the allocation of Rs 9,417 crores for the development of various railway projects in Andhra Pradesh. Compared to previous allocations, this budget is 11 times higher."

Ramakrishna also highlighted that, so far, Rs 84,559 crores have been sanctioned for projects in the state. Additionally, 73 railway stations are undergoing complete redevelopment. "In the first year, all infrastructure-related works were carried out under various planned projects, with an expenditure of approximately Rs 268 crores. This year, as of January 31st, we have already spent Rs 244 crores," he shared.

He further emphasized that over the past decade, 1,560 kilometers of new railway tracks have been laid in Andhra Pradesh, surpassing the entire railway network of Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)