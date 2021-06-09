Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) The BJP took a potshot at Congress leader Sachin Pilot amid signs that dissidence is resurfacing in Rajasthan's ruling party nearly a year after it managed to stave off a rebellion by the Pilot camp.

Amid reports that many in the Pilot camp were unhappy over the party central leadership's failure to address their grievances as yet, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore sought to add fuel to the fire with his remarks that anything can happen any time.

"At last what had been troubling his mind is finally spoken. Only time will tell when this spark will ignite an explosion. The then state congress chief Sachin pilot had played an important role in bringing the Congress to power. The reconciliation committee is yet to resolve issues. Anything can happen any time," Rathore, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, tweeted on Tuesday.

Pilot, however, dismissed the BJP leader's comment as "useless".

"Instead of making useless statements, BJP leaders of the state should seriously loon into their situation. Factionalism and infighting are so dominant that BJP is not even able to play the role of opposition," he said.

Pilot, the former deputy chief minister, has reportedly expressed his displeasure at the lack of action by a central panel formed 10 months ago to address the grievances raised by him.

When contacted, Pilot refused to comment on the matter.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jitendra Singh, who is considered close to Pilot, said that the central leadership should fulfil whatever promises they had made to the Pilot camp.

Responding to questions from reporters in Alwar on Wednesday, Singh said, "Whatever talks were held with the high command or in-charge general secretary, they should fulfil it. If he (Pilot) has raised the issue (inaction on complaints), I don't think there is anything wrong in it."

The fresh rumblings in the state Congress come before the impending reshuffle in the government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Senior party leader Hemaram Choudhary who supported Pilot had recently resigned from the government, citing displeasure over some issues. Other leaders from the Pilot camp, including Ved Prakash Solanki and Ramesh Meena, have also made remarks against the government in the recent past.

In July last year, Pilot and some MLAs supporting him raised the banner of revolt against Gehlot. He returned to the party fold only after the high command set up a committee to address his grievances.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)