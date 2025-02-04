Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday took various important decisions, including a new textile and apparel policy, data centre policy and logistics policy for industrial and economic development of the state.

The committee approved new youth policy for the accomplishment of the resolution of developed Rajasthan by making the youth capable and empowered, bringing Rajasthan Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill to give the title of 'Kulgurus' to the vice-chancellors of universities, bringing Rajasthan Land Revenue (Amendment Validation) Bill with the aim of accelerating the development of RIICO industrial areas and amendment in personnel welfare and service rules.

The state government wants to establish the state as a global manufacturing hub in the field of textiles and apparel, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and PHED Minister Kanhaiya Lal said after the cabinet meeting.

Keeping this in mind, the Rajasthan Textile and Apparel Policy-2025 approved in the cabinet today will promote sustainable and holistic development of the textile and apparel sector in the state as well as employment generation, skill development, innovation, productivity and export in this sector.

He said it will also increase the efficiency and reliability of local textile producers at the global level. The textile producers of the state will benefit from this policy and new employment opportunities will be created with a potential investment of about Rs 40,000 crore in the state.

Patel said that keeping in view the growing influence of information technology, Rajasthan Data Center Policy-2025 was approved by the cabinet to encourage the establishment of data centers in the private sector in Rajasthan.

The objective of this policy is to develop a world-class data center ecosystem in the state and make Rajasthan a major destination in the data center sector.

This policy will make the efficiency, security and reliability of the activities of the data centers to be established in the state effective.

In this policy, many provisions have been made to encourage the data center sector, including asset creation incentive, sunrise incentive, interest subsidy, exemption in banking, transmission and wheeling charges, flexible payment facility related to land, exemption in stamp duty, land conversion and electricity charges and exemption from external development fee, Patel said.

He said that an investment of about Rs 20,000 crore is likely to come in the state in the next five years with the implementation of this policy.

The minister said that Rajasthan Logistics Policy-2025 was approved by the cabinet with the aim of promoting industrial development in the state and reducing logistics costs by increasing connectivity.

This policy will prove helpful in mapping logistics facilities and generating employment by attracting private investment in the logistics sector.

Under Rajasthan Logistics Policy-2025, attractive provisions have been made for various concessions in taxes and duties including capital subsidy, interest subsidy for warehouse, silo, cold storage, inland container depot, container freight station, air freight station, cargo terminal, trucker park, private multi-model logistics park and integrated logistics park developers.

A maximum of 10 acres or 10 per cent of allocable land in the upcoming industrial areas of RIICO will be reserved for logistics facilities.

Lal said that through the Rajasthan Youth Policy-2025 approved by the cabinet, youth access to quality education, skills, health, employment, entrepreneurship and basic rights will be ensured. This policy will replace the Youth Policy-2013.

The new youth policy will encourage youth participation in various fields including social, economic, political and cultural fields. Through this policy, emerging talents in fields like art, sports, culture and literature will also be supported, he added.

Talking about the merger of Rajasthan Tax Board with Revenue Board, Patel said that after the implementation of GST system from the year 2017, the work of Rajasthan Tax Board had become limited. In view of this, it has been decided to merge Rajasthan Tax Board with Rajasthan Revenue Board.

This will strengthen the institutional framework for timely disposal of revenue and tax related appeals in the state, he said.

Lal said that to provide the opportunity of fourth promotion in the Rajasthan Industries Service (State Service) cadre in line with other state services, the post of senior additional commissioner will be created in the Department of Industries and Commerce. A notification will be issued to include this post in the appendix of Rajasthan Industries Service Rules-1960.

At present, only three opportunities for promotion are available in this cadre.

He said that a proposal to amend the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Secretariat (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules-1992 and add a new entry to create a new post of chief editor in the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Secretariat was approved today.

By creating a new post of chief editor, the benefit of promotion in the Reporter cadre in the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Secretariat will be available soon.

Patel informed that in the budget for the year 2024-25, it was announced to confer the title of 'Kulgurus' to the Vice Chancellors of the State Universities of the state.

In compliance with this budget announcement, the cabinet has decided to amend the Acts of all 33 State Universities operating under the Higher Education Department and various departments of the state through an amendment bill.

Patel informed that MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore have been signed in the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. Of these, the maximum MoUs worth more than Rs 28 lakh crore have been signed in the energy sector, as a result of which the state is moving towards becoming an energy surplus state.

In this sequence, 292.53 hectares of land in villages Basda, Magra, Kotha and Devda of Fatehgarh tehsil in Jaisalmer district will be allotted for 200 MW solar project, 672.59 hectares of land in villages Kotha and Harbha of Fatehgarh tehsil for 358.83 MW solar project, 162 hectares of land in revenue village Nagarada and village Kalijal of Shiv tehsil of Barmer district for 300 MW solar project and 119.4 hectares of land in village Nokh of Bap tehsil of Phalodi district for 59.9 MW capacity will be allotted.

