Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma arrived in the national capital on Monday evening and will stay overnight. He is likely to discuss issues related to the Lok Sabha elections with senior BJP leaders.

The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases. In Phase 1 of polling in the state on April 19, which is also the opening phase of the seven-phased elections, voting will be conducted for 12 seats. The remaining 13 seats in the state will be contested in the second phase on April 26.

Also Read | 'A New Chapter Begins': India Delivers Two HAL-228 Aircraft as Part of Line of Credit to Guyana (See Pics and Video).

Bypolls for 26 Assembly seats in the state will also be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections at over 12 lakh polling stations.

Under Phase 1, on April 19, polling will be held in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Nagaur.

Also Read | Santilata Barik Chhotray Dies: Odisha's Well-Known Devotional Singer Passes Away After Battle With Cancer at 64.

Phase 2 of polling on April 26 will take place in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran.

The BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. However, in 2019, the BJP bagged 24 seats while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) managed to secure the other remaining seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)