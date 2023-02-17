Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday condemned the incident where charred skeletons of two Bharatpur residents were found in a car in Haryana. Gehlot assured strict action against the perpetrators.

He added that one accused has been taken into custody and the search is on for the remaining accused.

On Friday, Rajasthan Police said special teams have been formed to nab suspects based on an FIR filed by a family alleging that the deceased had been kidnapped from the state's Bharatpur district.

"The killing of two people, residents of Bharatpur's Ghatmika, in Haryana is condemnable. Rajasthan and Haryana Police are taking action in coordination. Rajasthan Police has been directed to take strict action," said Gehlot in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Meanwhile, State Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas took a dig at BJP-ruled states of UP, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh over the law and order issue, saying Rajasthan police is on its toes to nab the culprits and vowed strict action a day after two charred skeletons were found inside a burnt car in Haryana.

Earlier in the day, Khachariyawas reached Bharatpur and while talking to the mediapersons, he said, "Rajasthan's law and order situation is better than BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh."

"Police is on its toes to nab the perpetrators of this crime," the state minister told reporters at the state congress office.

"Strictest action will be taken against the culprits," the minister assured.

Minister Khachariyawas said that the culprits of every major incident in Rajasthan had been punished severely. "Police have opened the case immediately. Culprits Will not be spared".

Meanwhile, Bharatpur range Inspector General Gaurav Srivastava said, "A missing report of two men was filed in Gopalgarh Police Station in Bharatpur on Wednesday. The mobile phones of the two men were found switched off and when we started our search for them we were told that they were in a Bolero car and had been kidnapped and violently assaulted."

Srivastava added that the SUV with the same engine and chassis number (exclusive identification number allotted to all the vehicles) was found in a burnt condition in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani district and there were two charred bodies found inside.

"Identification of the bodies would be done only after a DNA analysis," IG Srivastava said."Special teams were formed to nab those named in FIR filed by the family who is claiming the victims are Junaid and Nasir who were kidnapped. Junaid has five cases pertaining to cow smuggling against him," IG, Bharatpur Range said.

No one has been detained in this case so far, the official added.

Police said a special team has been deployed to round up a few suspects named in the FIR filed in Rajasthan. (ANI)

