Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday offered prayers at the Govind Dev Ji temple here on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmotsav.

In a post on X, Rajasthan CM said, "On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmotsav, worship and rituals of revered Thakur Ji were performed at the Shri Govind Dev Ji temple premises, followed by the offering of Aarti, and a grand procession was flagged off, extending heartfelt greetings to all for the Janmotsav. We pray to Lord Shri Govind Dev Ji to grant all the people of the state a healthy, prosperous, and happy life."

https://x.com/BhajanlalBjp/status/1957066188313539054

Devotees across India celebrated Shri Krishna Janmashtami with great fervour on Saturday, thronging temples, singing bhajans, and taking part in midnight rituals to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Thousands of devotees gathered and participated in celebrations marked by bhajans, chanting of mantras, and sacred rituals.

At the ISKCON temple in Delhi's East of Kailash, large crowds gathered to witness the festivities. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited the ISKCON Temple and offered prayers on the occasion.

Prayers were also performed at the ISKCON Temple in Dwarka. Renowned classical dancer Yasmin Singh and her group presented a devotional dance performance at the ISKCON Temple. (ANI)

