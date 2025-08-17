Hyderabad, August 17: When Telangana police’s anti-narcotics squad arrested a 28-year-old small-time businessman in May last year for drug possession, they thought they had caught just another user. However, the arrest unraveled a far darker racket involving the systematic exploitation of young women desperate for jobs abroad.

The accused posed as the owner of a small IT company, promising lucrative opportunities in the United States to women with basic qualifications like B.Com and B.Sc. Using social media ads and dubious consultants, he lured job seekers with promises of training, international placement, and financial stability. Victims were asked to pay hefty upfront fees, often ranging from ₹50,000 to several lakhs, under the guise of training sessions and visa processing. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Friend and 2 Others, Says She Was Forced To Transfer Money and Robbed of Fridge, Washing Machine; 3 Arrested.

Once recruited, women were invited to “office parties” at farmhouses and resorts. There, they were allegedly given drugs including LSD, MDMA, cocaine, and date rape substances disguised as tablets or slips of paper. Many survivors recalled hazy memories of being unconscious, unable to resist, and waking up disoriented. Police suspect repeated instances of sexual assault, with victims themselves unsure how often they were exploited. West Bengal Rape Case: IIM-Calcutta Student, Accused of Sexual Assault, Granted Bail.

One 27-year-old single mother recounted paying for training, working on what appeared to be legitimate IT projects, and being persuaded to undergo a makeover to prepare for US placements. At parties, however, she was drugged and left vulnerable. “I thought I could trust this group as we all worked together. Only after counselling did I realise what had happened,” she said. At one point, overwhelmed by trauma and criminal charges under the NDPS Act, she even attempted suicide.

Investigations revealed at least six women trapped in the racket, four of whom have since been referred to de-addiction and psychological counselling. Experts noted that women were groomed by seniors—often female colleagues—making the deception more convincing.

Senior police officers emphasised that the victims came from modest backgrounds, lacked elite educational credentials, and were seeking shortcuts to overseas employment, making them easy targets. “They were promised jobs with MNCs and lured into drug culture without realising the trap,” said de-addiction expert Devika Rani, stressing the need for awareness and rehabilitation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

