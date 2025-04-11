Fire breaks out at Bangles warehouse in Jodhpur (Photo/ANI)

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in a Bangles warehouse on late Thursday night in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, as per the fire department.

Speaking to ANI, Fire officer Prashant Singh Chauhan said, "A fire was reported late at night. The fire had spread widely. The fire has been completely extinguished. There has been no loss of life."

According to officials, the fire has been brought under control.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. The reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

