Hyderabad, April 11: The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 is a flagship initiative by the Telangana government aimed at promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship among the state’s marginalised youth. With a substantial allocation of INR 6,000 crore, the scheme is designed to economically empower unemployed youth from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), Minorities (including Christian Minority), and Economically Backward Classes (EBC).

On March 31, 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed officials to extend the deadline to apply for the scheme to April 14, following an overwhelming response. Telangana BC Corporation’s Managing Director Mallaiah Battu announced that over seven lakh applications had already been received. The previous deadline was April 5. Ahmedabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Spins Yarn on Charkha in Ahmedabad Ahead of AICC Meet, Video Goes Viral.

What Is Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme?

The scheme offers concessional loans up to INR 4 lakh along with subsidies to eligible youth to set up their own businesses. It is structured to provide support in three categories:

Category 1: Loans up to INR 1 lakh with an 80% subsidy.

Category 2: Loans between INR 1–2 lakh with a 70% subsidy.

Category 3: Loans up to INR 4 lakh with a 60% subsidy.

The objective is to reduce unemployment by equipping youth with the financial means to pursue self-employment ventures. Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Proposes Future City Near Hyderabad Will Emerge Investment Destination, Addressing Telugu New Year Ugadi.

Eligibility Criteria include applicants must be between 18–35 years of age, permanent residents of Telangana, belong to SC, ST, BC, or Minority communities, and fall under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

How To Apply for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025?

Interested candidates can apply online for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 by following these steps:

Visit the official portal: tgobmms.cgg.gov.in.

Click on 'Apply Now' and register by filling in the required details.

Login using the registered credentials and complete the application form.

Submit necessary documents for verification, including identity proof, community certificate, and income certificate.

Final Submission: Once the application is filled, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the process.

This scheme marks a major step toward inclusive development and financial empowerment for Telangana’s youth.

