Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at a restaurant in the Gulab Bagh area in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Saturday night, the officials said.

After the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, they said.

No casualties have been reported, the officials said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

