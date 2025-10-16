Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 16 (ANI): Four friends were burnt alive after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer and caught fire in the Balotra district of Rajasthan.

The incident occurred near Sada village on the Mega Highway, within the limits of the Sindhari police station, around 1:30 am on Thursday, the police said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Launch Projects Worth INR 13,430 Crore in Andhra Pradesh Today.

The car driver was seriously injured in the incident.

According to the police, five youths from Dabar, Gudamalani (Barmer), had gone to Sindhari for work. They were returning home after 12 am. About 30 kilometres from their home, their car collided with an oncoming trailer on the Mega Highway.

Also Read | Bengaluru Doctor Mahendra Reddy Arrested for Killing Dermatologist Wife Kruthika Reddy With Anaesthetic Drug Propofol and Trying To Pass It Off As Natural Death.

Balotra Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Neeraj Sharma, confirmed the deaths of Mohan Singh (35), Shambhu Singh (20), Pancharam (22), and Prakash (28), who died on the spot due to burn injuries. The car driver, Dilip Singh, was seriously injured in the accident.

The collision led to a massive traffic jam on the highway, which lasted for nearly an hour until police removed the burnt vehicles.

Police officials said, "All four youths were completely burned. The bodies will be identified through DNA testing by their relatives and then handed over to their families."

According to the police authorities, the deceased bodies have been shifted to the Sindhari Hospital mortuary, and a detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, atleast 20 people were killed and several others were injured after a private bus enroute to Jodhpur caught fire near the Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

According to Jaisalmer Additional SP Kailash Dhan, the moving bus, which had departed from Jaisalmer for Jodhpur around 3 pm, suddenly caught fire near Thaiyat village after smoke emerged from its rear section.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Jaisalmer bus fire incident.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," PMO said in a post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)