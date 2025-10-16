Bengaluru, October 16: Dr Mahendra Reddy, a general surgeon at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, dermatologist Dr Kruthika Reddy, by administering the anaesthetic drug Propofol. The shocking incident, which took place in April 2025, saw Mahendra reportedly try to pass off her death as natural. Police investigations revealed that Kruthika had collapsed at her residence and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Forensic tests later confirmed the presence of Propofol in her organs, turning the case into a murder investigation.

According to an NDTV report, the couple had married less than a year before the incident, in May 2024, and both were doctors at Victoria Hospital. Police said Mahendra allegedly used his professional access and knowledge to administer repeated intravenous doses to Kruthika under the pretext of treating her gastrointestinal issues. Scene of Crime Officers recovered key medical evidence, including cannulas and injection tubes, from their Munnekollal residence, which was sent for forensic analysis to corroborate suspicions of foul play. Bengaluru Shocker: Architecture Student Dies by Suicide; Family Accuses 3 of His Classmates of ‘Harassing’ Their Son on College WhatsApp Group, Case Registered.

The Times of India reported that Kruthika’s family had initially objected to an autopsy, believing her death to be natural, but her elder sister, also a doctor, insisted on a thorough investigation. Following the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirming Propofol in multiple organs, the Marathahalli Police reclassified the case as murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police issued a Look-Out Circular and later tracked Mahendra to Manipal in Udupi district, where he had relocated after the incident. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Arrested for Slyly Recording Women in Public Places, Had Uploaded 45 Videos in Objectionable Manner.

Further investigations, as noted by TOI, suggest possible motives related to disputes over Kruthika’s health issues and financial demands. Her father, K Muni Reddy, alleged that Mahendra had asked for money to build a private hospital and was neglecting his wife while developing a relationship with another woman. Police continue to probe how Mahendra leveraged his medical expertise to execute and conceal the crime.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

