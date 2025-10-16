Amravati, October 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation several development projects worth around Rs 13,430 crore in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. These projects will cover key sectors like industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

At an event in Kurnool, the Prime Minister will formally launch these projects and address a public meeting on the occasion. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has invited PM Modi to speak at the gathering themed 'Super GST–Super Saving', part of the state government's awareness campaign on the recently introduced GST reforms aimed at promoting fiscal prudence and efficiency.

Before the launch ceremony, PM Modi will perform Pooja and Darshan at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam, Nandyal district, followed by a visit to the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra. The Prime Minister will then travel to Kurnool, where he will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station, with an investment exceeding Rs 2,880 crore.

Before the launch ceremony, PM Modi will perform Pooja and Darshan at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam, Nandyal district, followed by a visit to the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra. The Prime Minister will then travel to Kurnool, where he will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station, with an investment exceeding Rs 2,880 crore.

The project includes the construction of a 765 kV double-circuit transmission line from Kurnool-III Pooling Station to Chilakaluripeta, enhancing the transformation capacity by 6,000 MVA. It will enable large-scale transmission of renewable energy, boosting the national power grid and supporting sustainable growth. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, developed jointly by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC), with a total investment of over Rs 4,920 crore.

These state-of-the-art multi-sectoral industrial hubs feature plug-and-play infrastructure and a walk-to-work concept. They are expected to attract around Rs 21,000 crore in investments and generate nearly one lakh employment opportunities, enhancing industrial growth and global competitiveness in the Rayalaseema region.

In the road infrastructure sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a six-lane Greenfield Highway between Sabbavaram and Sheelanagar, worth over Rs 960 crore. The project aims to ease congestion in Visakhapatnam, facilitate trade, and create new employment opportunities. He will also inaugurate six road projects worth Rs 1,140 crore, designed to improve safety, reduce travel time, and strengthen regional connectivity across the state.

In the railway sector, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation several key projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore. These include the Kottavalasa-Vizianagaram Fourth Railway Line and the Rail Flyover between Pendurti and Simhachalam North. He will also dedicate the doubling of the Kottavalasa-Boddavara section and the Shimiliguda-Gorapur section, enhancing efficiency and passenger convenience.

In the energy sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Srikakulam–Angul Natural Gas Pipeline of GAIL India Limited, built at a total cost of around Rs 1,730 crore. Spanning 124 km in Andhra Pradesh and 298 km in Odisha, the pipeline will improve natural gas supply to key industrial and domestic sectors.

He will also inaugurate Indian Oil's 60 TMTPA (Thousand Metric Tonnes per annum) LPG bottling plant at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, established at an investment of around Rs 200 crore. The plant will cater to over 7.2 lakh customers through 80 distributors across seven districts -- four in Andhra Pradesh, two in Tamil Nadu, and one in Karnataka -- ensuring a steady and efficient LPG supply to households and businesses.

Strengthening India's defence manufacturing capabilities, PM Modi will dedicate the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory at Nimmaluru in Krishna district, set up by Bharat Electronics Limited at a cost of around Rs 360 crore. The facility will produce cutting-edge electro-optical systems for the Indian Armed Forces, reinforcing self-reliance in defence production and fostering skilled employment in the region, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

