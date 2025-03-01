Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot on Friday said that the state government is implementing various welfare schemes for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, women, differently-abled and nomadic tribes to integrate them into the mainstream.

Replying to the discussion on the grant demands of his department in the Assembly, the minister said that the government has worked with commitment to the welfare of the general public, adhering to the principles of Antyodaya (welfare for the last person).

He highlighted that the budget for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe sub-plans for the financial year 2025-26 has been increased to Rs 1750 crore.

Gehlot said that Rs 1,110 crore have been allocated for providing financial assistance to orphaned children under the "Palnahar Scheme." Furthermore, Rs 774.54 crore have been earmarked for the "Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme" for students from underprivileged sections.

He added that under the "Chief Minister Divyang Scooty Scheme," 2,000 scooties will be distributed to differently-abled individuals, aged 18-45, who are either in college or self-employed.

The minister highlighted that the 'Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Scheme' will offer free coaching to 30,000 students, with a financial provision of Rs 108 crore.

After the discussion, the House passed the grant demand for the department by a voice vote.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, Public Health Engineering Department Minister Kanhaiya Lal said that the central government has extended the deadline for the Jal Jeevan Mission until 2028.

Replying to a question, the minister said that the large-scale drinking water project of Ratangarh-Sujangarh has not been completed within the stipulated time frame and is progressing at a slow pace.

The minister assured the House that any contractors or officials responsible for negligence under the Jal Jeevan Mission will be investigated, and strict action will be taken against them.

