Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said making farmers prosperous was a priority of the state government.

To ensure this, the government has paid special attention to the two main needs of the farming community, electricity and water, he said while addressing a Kisan Sammelan in Karauli district.

Sharma said according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the growth of the country is directly related to the progress made by its farmers, labourers, youth and women.

"Making farmers prosperous and happy are the priorities of the state government. For this, as soon as the government was formed, special attention was paid to the two main needs for agriculture, electricity and water," Sharma said.

Sharma said the government is also working to develop centres of faith and several temples in the state are being renovated with the impetus on promoting religious tourism.

According to an official statement, he said the state government is carrying out development work at Khatushyam temple at a cost of Rs 100 crore and Poonchri ka Lautha is also being developed. He said that Jagdish Dham temple will also be developed under Krishna Gaman Path.

Sharma said to free the youth of the state from the scourge of unemployment, the government has completely curbed paper leaks and given them government appointments.

So far, about 60,000 youth have been given jobs and in the next few months this number will reach 1 lakh. Thus, our government is moving towards fulfilling the promise of giving four lakh jobs in five years, he said.

