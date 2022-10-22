Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has revised the pay scale of more than 31,000 contractual workers, gram panchayat assistants, education workers and para teachers, Education Minister B D Kalla said.

They will now get salary based on the length of their service period.

Also Read | Google Pleased With ITAT; Says, 'We Pay All Taxes in India'.

"The pay scale of contractual workers, gram panchayat assistants, education workers and para teachers -- whose estimated number is 31,473 -- has been revised. They will now get a salary of Rs 18,500 after nine years of service and Rs 32,000 after 18 years of service," Kalla said in a tweet on Friday.

He also shared a copy of the official order dated October 21.

Also Read | ISRO Chief S Somanath Says India Can Fill the Slot in Global Commercial Satellite Launch Market.

According to the order, these posts have been brought under the purview of 'Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules'. The designations of education workers, para teachers and gram panchayat assistants have been changed.

Former minister and Congress legislator Harish Chaudhary dubbed the announcement a "Diwali gift" for the people from the state government.

With this, the Congress has fulfilled another one of its pre-poll promises, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)