At this time of the year, skies are illuminated with fireworks and the front yard is spruced up with vibrant colours of rangoli and strings of flowers. The festal vibes showcase how Indians celebrate the annual occasion of Diwali. The event, popularly known as the Festival of Lights, is observed during the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika, which falls between mid-October and November in the English Calendar. Diwali 2022 falls on Monday, 24 October. Whilst different Indian religions celebrate Diwali with their long-established traditions and culture, the essence of the auspicious event is shared as the victory of light over darkness, wisdom over ignorance, and good over evil. Read how each religion in the country marks Divali. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India.

Hinduism

Mythological legends tell how and why the contemporary world celebrates Diwali which varies widely depending on the state. Majorly, Diwali commemorates the return of Lord Rama from his 14 years of exile after defeating the demon King of Lanka, Ravana. Some Hindu families observe the festival by worshipping Devi Lakshmi, the Goddess of prosperity and wealth. Hindus from the Braj region in northern India, parts of Assam, and southern Tamil and Telugu communities view Diwali as the festival that signifies the triumph of Lord Krishna over the evil King of Pragjyotishapura, Narakasura. Moreover, Hindu folks from eastern Indian regions associate the occasion with Goddess Kali.

Sikhism

In Sikhism, people view the festival of Diwali to commemorate the return of the sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind, to the holy city of Amritsar from the Gwalior Fort jail where he was imprisoned by the Mughal emperor Jahangir. Sikhs celebrate the day as Bandi Chhor Divas.

Jains

In Jainism, Diwali is observed by following the similar customs of Hindus, i.e. by lighting lamps and offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. But the community marks the pious observance as Mahavira Nirvana Divas which commemorates the death and final nirvana of the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, Lord Mahavir.

Buddhism

Newar folks of Nepal revere various deities in Vajrayana Buddhism and celebrate Diwali by offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi as per the Hindu practice. Some Buddhists associate the festival with honouring Emperor Ashoka’s decision to convert to Buddhism and following a path of harmony and enlightenment.

The five-day-long festivity of Diwali is a multi-faith occasion marked all over India by Hindus, Sikhs, Jain, and some Buddhists, all of which are symbolic of the lesson of victory of knowledge and good over ignorance and evil.

