Jaipur, aug 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to constitute the 'Balinath Board' that will recommend to it the facilities needed to be provided to members of the Bairwa caste for their upliftment, according to a statement.

The recommendations will be made on the basis of survey that will assess their social, economic and educational requirements, it said.

The board will have five non-official members (chairman, vice-chairman and three members), the statement said.

The administrative department of the board will be the Social Justice and Empowerment Department. PTI SDA

