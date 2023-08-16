Jaipur, August 16: A purported video has gone viral on social media in which a car driver in Rajasthan is seen dragging a woman on the bonnet of the car for about 500 metre. Many people could be seen running behind the car to save the woman, but the driver did not stop his vehicle. The alleged incident took place near the main bus stand of Hanumangarh on Wednesday afternoon, the police said. After scanning several CCTV footage, the number of the car became clear, which is registered in the name of someone from Rawla, the police said. Gurugram Horror: Security Guard Kills Neighbour Over Stealing His Wife’s Saree in Nathupur Village.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed around the bus stand. The police are looking for the woman and the car driver. Meanwhile, former Union minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday shared the video on his X, formerly Twitter, handle. Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Lying in Semi-Naked State Near Wazirabad Crematorium; Probe Launched.

Woman Dragged on Car Bonnet

महिला को गाड़ी के बोनट पर घसीटा जा रहा है.. आखिर महिलाओं के साथ होती अभद्रता और अपराध पर सरकारें मौन क्यों धारण कर लेती हैं? ये वीडियो राजस्थान के हनुमानगढ़ का बताया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/GCV9QUi4ub — Anuradha Tanwar (@anuradhatanwar1) August 16, 2023

#WATCH | Through media reports we got information about a moving car with a woman sitting on its bonnet in Hanumangarh. This was confirmed using CCTV visuals. So far, there is no information about the car driver and the woman. Case being registered against unknown person; further… pic.twitter.com/rqOZdQUxh3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 16, 2023

"Miscreants are dragging a woman on the bonnet of a car in broad daylight in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Gehlot ji, when such incidents are happening openly with women every day, do you have any idea what has happened to women in the whole of Rajasthan under your misrule," he wrote.

