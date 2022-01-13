Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives after the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed in West Bengal.

At least five persons died and over 45 were injured after 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed near Domohani in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday.

The Bikaner-Guwahati Express originates from Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to discuss the relief measures, officials in Jaipur said.

Governor Mishra and Chief Minister Gehlot wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

According to Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, some coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed Thursday between New Domuhani-New Cooch Behar section of West Bengal.

He said the derailment has affected the traffic on the route.

Guwahati-Barmer Express (15632) which leaves on Thursday will run on the diverted route via New Cooch Behar - Matha Bhanga and Raninagar Jalpaiguri, he said.

Train number 15910, which left on January 11, Lalgarh – Dibrugarh Express will also run on the diverted route via New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, New Mall Junction, Alipurduar and Samuktala Road Junction, he said.

