Jodhpur, Dec 16 (PTI) Taking suo moto cognizance of the drug menace, the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday issued notices to the central and state governments seeking affidavits detailing existing mechanisms to control the "unregulated" production of tablets and syrups containing psychotropic substances.

The court also sought information on any mechanisms in place to regulate the distribution of such tablets and syrups to dealers, distributors, and retail pharmacists.

Also Read | Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Dies at 86: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Kuwait’s Ruling Emir.

The matter came up during a bail application hearing on Saturday, when Justice Farjand Ali took note of a commercial quantity of medicinal drugs allegedly seized from the petitioner.

Justice Ali expressed concern over the heavy sale and consumption of tablets, medicinal drugs, and syrups containing psychotropic substances.

Also Read | Yumsen Matey Shot Dead: Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Killed by Suspected Militant.

The court questioned the unregulated operation of city drugstores and called for the identification of sources involved in illegal distribution.

The court also noted that despite arrests and detention of drugstore employees and owners, constructive investigations leading to the origin of the trade have been lacking.

The Judge posted the matter for hearing on January 22 and directed officials to establish a transparent platform for the upload of prescriptions issued by doctors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)