Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) Rajasthan on Friday held a second dry run for anti-Covid inoculation at 102 vaccination centres all over the state.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said a total of 2,550 health workers participated in the second vaccination dry run held all over the state.

In the first dry run, held on January 2 at 18 centres in seven districts of the state, a total of 424 corona warriors had participated, the minister recalled.

During this dry run, the health workers were also apprised of the possible side effects of the vaccination and the ways to tackle such exigencies, he added.

He said during both the dry runs, vaccination management was done taking all precautions and by following all scientific protocols.

He said the vaccination dry run was conducted by setting up three categories of vaccine centres in each district.

He said the first category of inoculation centres were set up at medical colleges and district hospitals, the second category at community health centres, public health centres and urban dispensaries and the third category centres at private medical institutions.

Rajasthan Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan took stock of the dry run by personally visiting the vaccination centres in Jaipur, while the joint director (Medical), chief medical officers and other officers visited vaccination centres in various districts under the leadership of district magistrates.

