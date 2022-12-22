Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan Health department on Thursday directed Chief Medical and Health Officers of all districts to start screening, genome sampling and identifying high-risk groups amid a spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the world.

Health Secretary Dr Prithvi has already issued orders to all collectors to ensure genome sequencing of all Covid positive samples to detect the new BF.7 sub-variant of the coronavirus' Omicron strain.

Also Read | Most of the Newly Elected Members of the House of Representatives in #Nepal Took the Oath … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

A meeting has been called for Friday to review preparations for Covid management.

In a letter to Chief Medical and Health Officers on Thursday, the Directorate of Medical and Health Services said effective action for prevention and control of COVID-19 had to be done following a sudden spurt in cases in Japan, the US, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections: CM Basavaraj Bommai Dismisses Congress Speculation of Early Polls.

The Chief Medical and Health Officers have been directed to screen influenza-like illness through door-to-door surveys and suspected patients in hospital OPDs, conduct genome sequencing of Covid-positive samples, random sampling at bus stands, railway stations, markets, schools and other crowded places, identify high-risk groups and maintain interdepartmental coordination for availability of logistics and medicines.

The health secretary said all necessary resources such as oxygen and ventilators were available in sufficient quantities and the state was prepared to deal with any challenge.

Officials said 10 patients infected with COVID-19 were found on Thursday. At present, 58 Covid-positive patients are undergoing treatment in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also raised concerns over the global rise in COVID-19 cases. He asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the continuously evolving nature of the virus posed a threat to global health in a way that impacted virtually every country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)