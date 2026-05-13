India News | Rajasthan: Khajuwala Drone Weapon Smuggling Case Cracked Through Technical Surveillance; Pakistan Link Suspected

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], May 13 (ANI): IG Bikaner Range Omprakash Paswan said that the investigation into the alleged weapon smuggling through drones at the Khajuwala border initially appeared to be a "blind case" but was later cracked through technical surveillance and sustained investigation.

Speaking on the matter, IG Paswan said on Tuesday that the incident occured in February 2026 when a drone dropped at the Himgiri BSF outpost and added that the investigation progressed after police took a prisoner identified as Sukhwinder alias Sonu on a production warrant.

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"This is an incident from February 2026, which happened in Khajuwala, at the Himgiri BSF outpost, where a drone dropping occurred. Initially, it was sort of a blind case. It was worked out through thorough investigation and technical surveillance. Taking a prisoner, Sukhwinder alias Sonu, on a production warrant, the chain was developed," Paswan told reporters.

According to the IG, the accused had been lodged in jail since 2023 in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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"He has been imprisoned since 2023 under the NDPS Act," Paswan said.

The police officer further stated that the case appeared to have links with Pakistan. "This definitely has connections with Pakistan," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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