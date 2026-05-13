Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: Prices of All Variants of Mother Dairy Pouch Milk Increased by INR 2 Per Litre Across India, Effective From May 14

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New Delhi, May 13: Dairy product major Mother Dairy on Wednesday announced a nationwide hike of Rs 2 per litre across its key liquid milk variants, effective May 14. The step comes soon after Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), also announced an increase of Rs two per litre in the prices of Amul fresh milk, with the revised rates set to come into effect from May 14. In a statement, Mother Dairy said: "The revision has been necessitated in view of the sustained increase in farmer procurement prices, of around 6 per cent over the past one year, despite continued efforts to limit the impact on consumers."

"This revision represents only a partial pass through of increased costs and is aimed at maintaining a fair balance between farmer welfare and consumer interests," it added. Amul Milk Price Hike: Prices of All Variants of Amul Pouch Milk Increased by INR 2 Per Litre Across India From May 14.

The statement further said: "It is pertinent to note that Mother Dairy passes on nearly 75–80 per cent of its milk sales realisation towards farmers and milk procurement, thereby supporting their livelihoods while ensuring consistent availability of quality milk for consumers."

According to the official release, bulk vended milk or token milk, which earlier cost Rs 56 per litre, has now been hiked to Rs 58 per litre. Full cream milk will cost Rs 72, up from Rs 70 per litre. Toned milk has increased from Rs 58 to Rs 60 per litre, and double-toned milk, from Rs 52 to 54 per litre. Cow milk has been revised from Rs 60 to Rs 62 per litre. The rate of pro milk has been increased from Rs. 70 to Rs. 72 per litre. Mother Dairy Increases Milk Prices by Up to INR 2 Per Litre Effective From April 30; Check Latest Prices Here.

Mother Diary said that the last price revision was undertaken in April 2025. Meanwhile, the GCMMF said that its increase in milk prices applies to major variants and packs across India and represents a 2.5 to 3.5 per cent rise in maximum retail prices.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).