New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Union Government has approved additional central assistance of Rs 1,043.23 crore to Rajasthan and Nagaland as the two states were affected by drought from 2021-to 22.

The approval was given by a High-Level Committee (HLC) under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Also Read | The Ruling #BJP and the Opposition #Congress , Who Locked … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Of the total approved amount Rs 1,003.95 crore has been finalized for Rajasthan and Rs 39.28 crore for Nagaland.

"This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During Financial Year 2021-22," a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement said.

Also Read | TN Result 2022 Date and Time: Tamil Nadu Class 10th and 12th Result To Be Declared on June 20 at dge.tn.gov.in.

The Central government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 states in their State Disaster Response Force and Rs 7,342.30 crore to 11 states from the NDRF. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)